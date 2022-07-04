South Africa: KZN Police Chief Mkhwanazi Suggested Shutting Down Social Media to Quell Last Year's Civil Unrest

3 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says social media fuelled the fire of last year's July riots and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who stirred the pot, should have faced consequences. The provincial police chief proposed shutting down social media but his superiors thought he was 'mad'.

Should civil unrest start brewing in KwaZulu-Natal that could morph into the scale of the July 2021 riots, the province's police commissioner will make the same recommendations that he did at the start of those devastating eight days.

In July 2021, KZN's police commissioner declared a state of emergency and requested a temporary shutdown of communication towers in specific areas to halt the instigation and planning of violence and looting via social media.

"When such things happen, and the community mobilises themselves for insurrection, a coup or whatever you call it, you want to bring that particular area... under control. And the only way in this day and age to do that, is to get rid of social media.

"When the [July 2021 riots started] I said, 'shut down communications - declare a state of emergency'", Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told Daily Maverick.

The response from higher up was that his request was "mad", he said.

Should it have been...

