Africa: Sweden and Clinton Health Access Initiative Launch R540m Healthcare Partnership in Africa

analysis

Africa has 16% of the world's population and accounts for 23% of the global disease burden, but its spending on health is 1% that of total global health expenditure.

Covid-19 caused a significant twofold shock on the African continent, with a dramatic impact on both economic and health systems. The pandemic demonstrated to the world and to the region the deep inequities in access to health services and life-saving medicines - illustrated most graphically by inequitable access to vaccines - and reflects the power imbalances in global health that need to be urgently addressed.

To support governments across Africa on their paths to recovery and building back better, Sweden has entered a partnership with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI). Sweden will fund R540-million worth of technical assistance to strengthen and finance healthcare systems that can withstand future shocks like Covid-19 and ensure equitable access to quality primary care and sexual and reproductive health services.

The challenge is formidable. As of 15 June 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) in Africa has reported over eight million confirmed Covid-19 cases and over 172,000 deaths - likely a significant underestimate. At the same time, the International Monetary Fund reports that Covid-19 has...