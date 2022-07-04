South Africa: Body of Khayalethu Magadla Found Three Weeks After Six-Year-Old Becomes Latest Casualty of Country's Uncovered Manholes

analysis

Twenty days after Khayalethu Magadla fell down an open manhole in Soweto, his body has been found, bringing some closure to his father Kholekile Magadla. Sadly, Khayalethu's fate was not an isolated incident.

"The last time I saw him he had come to greet me, happy as always. I hugged him and gave him R1 after which he went out to play with his friends at their usual spot in the park," recalled Kholekile Magadla on his last moments with his son Khayalethu.

Khayalethu Magadla disappeared into an open manhole while playing with friends in the park in Dlamini, Soweto on 12 June. At the time, he was just five years old. On 20 June, the Grade R pupil at Emadlelweni Primary School who was described by his parents as bubbly, would have turned six.

Despite extensive search and rescue efforts by Joburg Emergency Management Services (JEMS) it would take three weeks before Khayalethu's body was found by Joburg Water and JEMS personnel on Saturday 2 July.

After deploying robotic camera technology in three particular individual pipelines before the outfall at the Olifantsvlei wastewater treatment plant in search of the child, a physical search was conducted, Joburg Water's Nondumiso Mabuza...