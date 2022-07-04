South Africa: Body of Khayalethu Magadla Found Three Weeks After Six-Year-Old Becomes Latest Casualty of Country's Uncovered Manholes

3 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Michelle Banda

Twenty days after Khayalethu Magadla fell down an open manhole in Soweto, his body has been found, bringing some closure to his father Kholekile Magadla. Sadly, Khayalethu's fate was not an isolated incident.

"The last time I saw him he had come to greet me, happy as always. I hugged him and gave him R1 after which he went out to play with his friends at their usual spot in the park," recalled Kholekile Magadla on his last moments with his son Khayalethu.

Khayalethu Magadla disappeared into an open manhole while playing with friends in the park in Dlamini, Soweto on 12 June. At the time, he was just five years old. On 20 June, the Grade R pupil at Emadlelweni Primary School who was described by his parents as bubbly, would have turned six.

Despite extensive search and rescue efforts by Joburg Emergency Management Services (JEMS) it would take three weeks before Khayalethu's body was found by Joburg Water and JEMS personnel on Saturday 2 July.

After deploying robotic camera technology in three particular individual pipelines before the outfall at the Olifantsvlei wastewater treatment plant in search of the child, a physical search was conducted, Joburg Water's Nondumiso Mabuza...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X