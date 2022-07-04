Rwanda: Liberation Day - Youth Reflect on Their Role in Nation-Building

The youth were at the heart of the 1990-94 Liberation Struggle. On the occasion of the country's 28th Liberation Day, The New Times spoke to different youths about the lessons learned from the liberation campaign and their role in the continuing effort toward a more prosperous, united country.

Gretta Rugema, a youth leader, said the youth should learn from their elder compatriots who sacrificed themselves for the liberation of Rwanda.

She said the battle at hand now is enhancing economic growth which can mainly be achieved through the unity of young people.

Rugema highlighted "weapons" that should be used to fight contemporary wars as well as values that should characterise present-day youth. "We need to have a vision and clear goals, and be disciplined, transparent and selfless."

Shema Naswiru, a leader at youth organisation Peace and Love Proclaimers, said the youth should have the same spirit as those who liberated the country.

"Back in the day, (RPF) Inkotanyi used to say 'hata tukonde kama misumali hatuwezi kurudi nyuma' (Swahili, loosely translated to 'even if we shrink to the size of a nail we can't go back'); that showed determination, which we should also have."

Shema said that liberation was not handed to Rwandans on a silver platter, but rather it came through hard work, sacrifice and commitment, adding that young generations today are challenged to step up to the plate to build on the fruits of liberation to further take the country forward.

"We need to start looking at ourselves as contributors and not just beneficiaries," he said.

Sandra Shami Teta, the executive-secretary of AERG, the association of student survivors of the Genocide against the Tutsi, said that young people have a duty to preserve the legacy of liberation heroes.

She noted that the youth need to develop the spirit of patriotism "in their body and soul" and to be innovative so as to come up with projects that can help develop the country.

In addition, she said, "the youth must make a deliberate effort to know the history of the country and be able to defend it from those who use social media to tarnish its image."

"Rwanda has transformed in a great way, which is why some people keep trying to abuse us; the youth have a task to defend Rwanda at all cost," she pointed out.

Teta added, "We must make good use of social media platforms and show the world the actual image of Rwanda and the transformation we are undertaking and continue to seek."

For Sabbato Iradukunda, a young entrepreneur, celebrating liberation means recognising the "priceless sacrifice and the endurance" of the RPF-Inkotanyi cadres and forces who fought gallantly for the liberation of the country.

"Our responsibility is to sustain what we've achieved together as a country, to rise with the strength of a 'young lion', and to embrace a new future of digital technology as we promote inclusive development," she said.

"I urge all the youth to be accountable in all we do," she said. "But, most importantly, we must actively contribute to ensure the security of the country."

Rosemary Mbabazi, the Minister for Youth, noted that the youth are looked up to carry on the legacy of the liberators, which is why they are referred to as 'Inkomezamihigo, Imihigo y'Inkotanyi' (loosely, 'the sustainers of Inkotanyi's legacy').

"The battle today is primarily in the form of striving for the development and prosperity of Rwandans," she said. "The youth today, like the youth who liberated Rwanda, should be present, deliberate and intentional in nation-building."