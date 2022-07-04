Rwanda is Ready for Africa Handball Tourney, Twahirwa Says

Rwanda Handball Federation (Ferwahand), president Alfred Twahirwa has said that Rwanda is doing everything possible to organise a successful Africa youth handball Championship.

The competition will take place at Kigali Arena from August 20-27.

"We are going to have a great championship as the government through the Ministry of Sports are doing all they can to make it a better tournament," Twahirwa said.

The national Handball team which is mainly composed of students started preparations in May and will resume after the school year ends this month.

"The teams started preparations in May and went back to school but after the national exams, we will have them in camp until the tournament," Twahirwa added.

The five top countries in the Youth Championship will represent Africa during next year's U-19 World Championship.