Kenya: At Least 3 Dead After Matatu-Trailer Accident Outside Eldoret Town

Nairobi — At least three people were killed and several others injured when a trailer collided with a matatu in Kosachei, along the Eldoret-Webuye road.

Police said the toll was likely to rise due to the nature of injuries sustained by those taken to hospital.

According to police, the accident occurred when the matatu collided with the trailer, trapping several people in the passenger vehicle.

The three are said to have died on the spot while others were rescued and rushed to hospital with varied injuries, most of them serious.

Uasin Gishu police boss Ayub Gitonga said after the accident, another lorry rammed on a matatu at the scene, in what complicated the rescue efforts.