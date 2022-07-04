Kenya: At Least 3 Dead After Matatu-Trailer Accident Outside Eldoret Town

3 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — At least three people were killed and several others injured when a trailer collided with a matatu in Kosachei, along the Eldoret-Webuye road.

Police said the toll was likely to rise due to the nature of injuries sustained by those taken to hospital.

According to police, the accident occurred when the matatu collided with the trailer, trapping several people in the passenger vehicle.

The three are said to have died on the spot while others were rescued and rushed to hospital with varied injuries, most of them serious.

Uasin Gishu police boss Ayub Gitonga said after the accident, another lorry rammed on a matatu at the scene, in what complicated the rescue efforts.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X