Rwanda: Golfers Get Awards at Crystal Inter Club Golf Gala

4 July 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

The captain of Kigali Golf Club, Andrew Kulayigye says the 2022 Crystal Liberation Inter Club Golf Challenge tournament is one of the competitions that will boost the sport in Rwanda and beyond.

Kulayigye said in an interview with Times Sport during an awards dinner at Serena Hotel in Kigali on Saturday night in which several golfers were given awards after the climax of the tournament that was held at the Kigali Golf Club.

"It was a very nice competition and the awards dinner was massive. It brought people together and also profiled the players as well as our sponsors," he told Times Sport.

"The tournament was a mega one and it has portrayed golf to the population in Rwanda and beyond and people are getting to love the sport. It has been excellent."

There were three winners from the different categories with each of them receiving a designed golf plaque.

For the seniors, Singh Karan finished top followed by Ambassador Gedeon Kayinamura while Louis Kamanzi came in third place. The Ladies section also had Many Killen, coming on top with Kane Khan Kheza in second place.

There was also a raffle where one person won a ticket to fly to any destination that Rwandair flies to for holiday.

