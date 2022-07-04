Kenya: 17-Year-Old Notorious Criminal Arrested in Mombasa

3 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wendy Wangui

Nairobi — Police have arrested a 17-year-old member of a panga-wielding gang in Mombasa.

Police said the minor belongs to the gang notorious for mugging and demanding money from the public in Majaoni area of the city.

According to the National Police Service, officers are still looking for other gang members who escaped.

"Teams that were on routine patrol in the area responded swiftly upon being activated, nabbing a 17-year-old suspect while his accomplices escaped," Police Headquarters tweeted.

It said security patrols have been intensified to enhance security.

Criminal gangs have lately intensified attacks in various parts of the country, including Nakuru County where at least 5 people were killed.

