Kenya: Police Match on as Muhoroni Youth Slips in Battle for FKF Premier League Promotion

3 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — National Super League leaders APS Bomet increased their chances of promotion to the FKF Premier League with a hard fought 1-0 win over 5th placed Shabana at their Bomet Stadium backyard.

The uniformed men from Bomet had to endure the difficulty of playing with a man less after a red card in the 63rd minute. They scored the winner eight minutes later through Erick Sinje.

APS Bomet midfielder George Wanga while speaking to Capital Sports said that the job is not done yet and the good winning form is as a result of good teamwork and the focus is on the next fixtures in Mombasa where they will camp for a week as they prepare to take on the two coastal based clubs Coastal Heroes and SS Assad.

"We faced a good Shabana side and we are happy to get the win despite going a man down in the second half. We are fully focused on winning our next matches in Mombasa to increase our chances of promotion," Wanga said.

Meanwhile, former Premier League side Muhoroni Youth were dealt a blow in their hunt for a return to the top flight after they were humbled by relegation threatened Mwatate United at Wundanyi stadium, losing 3-1.

Muhoroni are 10 points adrift leaders APS Bomet and have played one match more.

