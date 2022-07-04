Kenya: Deejayz Rule Kisumu! Homeboyz Spin Oilers to Clinch Dala7s Title

3 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Homeboyz RFC beat Menengai Oilers 19-14 in a pulsating final at the Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground on Sunday evening to clinch the Dala 7s title, becoming the fourth different winner in the National Sevens circuit.

The Deejayz banked 22 points from their win as they look to make a second half turnaround and reclaim the overall title.

In the final against Oilers who have been equally impressive this season, Homeboyz were in no mood to drop their bid for a Main Cup title and they started faster off the blocks.

Amon Wamalwa gave the deejays the lead, scoring after a silky run with Mike Nyakundi converting for a 7-0 lead. Oilers responded through Amos Onyinkwa with Mark Kwemoi converting for a 7-7 score before Leonard Mugaisi scored to give Homeboyz a 12-7 lead at the break.

Collins Shikoli then landed a third try for Homeboyz, the conversion slicing the posts for a 19-7 lead. Beldad Ogeta dotted down for Oilers at the tail end of the game, but Homeboyz had done just but enough to secure the win.

To get to the final, Homeboyz had beaten Driftwood 7s winners Mwamba RFC in the semi-finals while Oilers had seen off Kabeberi champions and overall log leaders KCB 14-12.

The bankers beat mwamba 10-7 to clinch third place and remain top of the overall standings while second placed Strathmore Leos beat Nondies 17-12 in the fifth place final.

Kabras Sugar won the Challenge Trophy with a 14-10 win over Nakuru RFC.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X