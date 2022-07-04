Kenya: Deejayz Rule Kisumu! Homeboyz Spin Oilers to Clinch Dala7s Title

Nairobi — Homeboyz RFC beat Menengai Oilers 19-14 in a pulsating final at the Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground on Sunday evening to clinch the Dala 7s title, becoming the fourth different winner in the National Sevens circuit.

The Deejayz banked 22 points from their win as they look to make a second half turnaround and reclaim the overall title.

In the final against Oilers who have been equally impressive this season, Homeboyz were in no mood to drop their bid for a Main Cup title and they started faster off the blocks.

Amon Wamalwa gave the deejays the lead, scoring after a silky run with Mike Nyakundi converting for a 7-0 lead. Oilers responded through Amos Onyinkwa with Mark Kwemoi converting for a 7-7 score before Leonard Mugaisi scored to give Homeboyz a 12-7 lead at the break.

Collins Shikoli then landed a third try for Homeboyz, the conversion slicing the posts for a 19-7 lead. Beldad Ogeta dotted down for Oilers at the tail end of the game, but Homeboyz had done just but enough to secure the win.

To get to the final, Homeboyz had beaten Driftwood 7s winners Mwamba RFC in the semi-finals while Oilers had seen off Kabeberi champions and overall log leaders KCB 14-12.

The bankers beat mwamba 10-7 to clinch third place and remain top of the overall standings while second placed Strathmore Leos beat Nondies 17-12 in the fifth place final.

Kabras Sugar won the Challenge Trophy with a 14-10 win over Nakuru RFC.