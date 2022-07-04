Rwanda: Cycling - Manizabayo Wins 2022 National Championship

Eric Manizabayo, who rides for Benediction Ignite, on Sunday won the 2022 National Road cycling championship in the men's elite category.

The race was not held for the last two years due to the covid-19 pandemic outbreak until organizers brought it back this year.

A group of 30 riders departed Kanyinya in the 128 km road race that passed through Rulindo and Gicumbi before they headed back to Kigali.

Manizabayo was so dominant in the race after escaping a 14-man peloton heading to Gicumbi. After that, he led the peloton and never showed signs of slowing down even during the closing stages, as he avoided attack from Protouch cycling prodigy Jean Claude Nzafashwanayo who tried to chase him until the finishing line in Gasanze, Gasabo District.

The rider used 3 hours, 16 minutes and 12 seconds to finish at the summit and clinch the race for the first time in his career.

Meanwhile Emmanuel Iradukunda, who rides for Nyabihu Cycling Team sprinted past Eric Muhoza and Jean Claude Nzafashwanayo to clinch the U-23 Championship while youngster Janvier Shyaka, who is a free agent, used 2h 38'57" to win the Junior's road race although he used the same time as Moise Ntirenganya, also an individual, after 89.6km that was covered between Base and Gasanze.

It was, however, not a good day for Didier Munyaneza and Protouch rider Samuel Mugisha who both failed to impress in the men elite category with the latter's teammate Moise Mugisha missing the race.

The rider had been keen to add the national championship to his recent triumph at Tour du Cameroun but he did not make it for the race for unknown reasons.

In the women's category, Benediction Club female rider Diane Ingabire won the 86km road race in Women Elite after clocking 2h52'22" leaving a 20-second gap between her and both Jacqueline Tuyishime and Josiane Mukashema.

Les Amis Sportifs young rider Djazila Umwamikazi won the road race in Women Junior after covering 86,6km in 2h53'07".