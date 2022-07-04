Rwanda: Defender Runanira Amza Joins Kiyovu Sports

Central defender Runanira Amza has signed for Kiyovu Sports on a free transfer from Espoir FC.

The towering defender signed a three-year deal with the Green Baggies and is set to replace Eric Ngendahimana who moved to rivals Rayon Sports.

Amza, 24, was a pillar at the back for the Rusizi based club last season putting up superb performances as they finished 10th in the league.

He becomes the second player signed by Kiyovu Sports in the ongoing transfer window after they acquired midfielder Froduard Mugiraneza from Marines FC last week.

Amza who previously also featured for Rayon Sports, Marines and Bugesera FC is scheduled to bring stability into the Kiyovu Sports defense as they seek to challenge for the title again next season.