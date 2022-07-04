Kenya: West Pokot's Temoi Thirsty for Ethiopian Blood at World Under 20 Champs

Nairobi — After earning the right to represent Kenya at August's World Under 20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, West Pokot's Michael Temoi says he is yearning to face off against the Ethiopians at the global scene.

Temoi clocked 7:50.01 to win the men's 3000m during Saturday's national trials at Nyayo National Stadium.

Edwin Kimosong timed.7:50.71 to finish second as Felix Kiptarus came third in 7:52.08.

"I have been struggling with a few injuries here and there but now I feel better and confident as we head to Colombia. It would be my delight to defeat them (Ethiopians) and reclaim the crown we lost to them on home soil," Temoi said.

Despite amassing 16 medals to top the medal standings at last year's edition at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani, Kenya missed out on a podium finish in the men's 3000m as Ethiopians Tadese Worku and Ali Abdilmana took the top two places, with Eritrean Habtom Samuel claiming third place.

Temoi added that the only way for Kenya to reclaim the crown would be through rigorous preparations and harmony among the coaches.

"We need like three weeks of intense training to work on techniques and our respective weak areas. Also, as athletes, we have different coaches who train us in varied ways. They should be some sort of harmony when in a national set up as this," he said.

The junior athlete was among hundreds of athletes who were domiciled in 26 training camps across the country during the long school holidays in April.

The Chewoyet-trained athlete credited the camp in West Pokot for the growth made thus far in his career.

"It was quite an impactful camp. We were able to learn new things by training together in a group for close to three weeks," Temoi said.

Also set to represent the country in the men's 3000m is Kimosong.