Kenya: Clinical Simbas Swallow Cranes to Storm Africa Cup Semis

Nairobi — The national 15s team made light work of their East Africa rivals Uganda, demolishing the Cranes 42-7 in a one-sided Rugby Africa Cup cum 2023 World Cup Qualifiers quarter-final played in France.

Clinical Kenya Simbas dominated Uganda to qualify for the semi-finals where they will take on Algeria who shocked Senegal 35-1, as they seek for a maiden World Cup qualification ahead of the global showpiece to be hosted in France next year.

Africa Defending Champions Namibia eliminated Burkina Faso 71-5 to set up a mouth watering semi final clash against Zimbabwe who knocked out a stubborn Ivory Coast 38-11.

Youngster Samuel Asati was named the man of the match and said; “it was a perfect start, our focus is to qualify for the World Cup.”

Two minutes is how long it took for Kenya to get the scoreboard ticking. Inside center John Okoth scored his first of two tries by running a sharp angle to force his way over under the uprights.

Then the floodgates opened as Thomas Okeyo and Samuel Asati touched down to extend their lead to 21-00. The Television Match Official came to Uganda’s rescue twice as Kenya kept knocking at their door.

Bethwel Anami would eventually pounce on a loose ball to score Kenya’s fourth unanswered try in the first half. All tries were successfully converted by full-back Darwin Mukidza for Kenya to take a flawless 28-00 lead into halftime.

In that sequence, Pius Ogena would be sent to the bin for a cynical infringement at the breakdown as he attempted to save the ship.

After the break, Kenya resumed where they stopped in the first half. Okoth ran another brilliant line and collected a sharp pass from the breakdown by Asati for his brace.

Teddy Akala then marked his first cap with a try before the hour mark to put Kenya well out of reach of Uganda at 40-00. Jone Kubu, off the bench for Dominic Coulson, converted easily to make 42-00.

Uganda finally engaged the second gear when their replacements came on midway through the second half. Conrad Wanyama calling the shots at scrumhalf added some much-needed pace to Uganda’s game, with Jacob Ochen, Akera Komaketch, Michael Otto and Emmanuel Echodu stabilising the pack and Joseph Aredo steadying the backline.

Ochen saved Uganda’s blushes when he crashed over in the 70th minute but it was only just a consolation try. Philip Wokorach’s conversion would be the last score of the match as Kenya mauled their way over Uganda for a 42-07 victory.

To put it simply, Uganda were no march for Kenya under the scorching heat at the Stade Maurice-David. Any pathway that the Rugby Cranes took to progress to the semifinal was quickly barricaded by the Simbas. And that would be the end of the road for Uganda in their quest for a maiden Rugby World Cup appearance.

Thus, in the semifinal, Kenya will face the winner between Senegal and Algeria in the last quarterfinal later this evening while Uganda will play for a placement position against the loser.

-Additional reporting from Kawowo sport-