Kenya: Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Announces the Launch of the 2022 Nairobi Marathon

Nairobi — Standard Chartered Saturday launched the 19th edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon with the physical run slated for 30th October 2022.

The virtual marathon will be done from Sunday 23rd October 2022 to Sunday 30th October 2022.

The bank has sponsored the Nairobi marathon since 2003 with proceeds channeled towards the bank's Futuremakers initiative aimed at tackling inequality and promoting economic inclusion for the younger generation.

Last year, the marathon attracted over 7,000 participants with 2,500 participating in the physical run while more than 5,800 runners across 60 countries taking part in the virtual marathon.

This year, the bank is targeting to register 25,000 runners - 15,000 runners for the physical marathon and 10,000 for the virtual marathon. The physical marathon will be held on Sunday 30th October 2022 on the Southern Bypass with Uhuru gardens as the marathon venue, while the virtual marathon will be done from Sunday 23rd October 2022 to Sunday 30th October 2022.

Speaking during the launch, Peter Gitau, COO Standard Chartered, and Chairman of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon local organizing committee said, "Last year, we successfully held the Nairobi marathon after a year of hiatus due to the pandemic. While the physical run was restricted because of social distancing rules, the virtual option was a great complement and had over 5,000 participants hailing from 60 countries. This year, with restrictions easing, we have designed the 2022 Nairobi marathon to be more expansive and seamless. We have increased our capacity for physical participants to 15,000 and have incorporated different digital tracking tools to allow for an easier user journey for our virtual participants.

19 years on, we are proud to sponsor the Nairobi Marathon which has become a premier sporting event in the country, attracting elite athletes from the region as well as recreational runners. Most importantly, the funds collected from the marathon continue to be channeled towards our Futuremakers initiative which provides education, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for youth and women. To date, KShs 311 million has been allocated to Futuremakers programmes and over 24,000 beneficiaries have been impacted.

This year, we look forward to seeing more participation in the marathon and are confident that the lessons we've learnt through the years will contribute to making the 2022 Nairobi marathon an excellent sporting experience with the highest international standards. We are grateful to all our partners and sponsors, who have consistently helped us execute the marathon and are committed to continued collaboration with them." he concluded.

This year's races will include all six race categories; 42km male and female, 21km male and female, 10km male and female, 21km wheelchair male and female, 5km family fun run race and the corporate relay challenge. To participate, entrants will be required to visit the official Nairobi marathon website( www.nairobimarathon.com) and register before 16th October 2022. Registration will attract an entry fee of KES 2,000 up to 10th October 2022 and KES 2,500 from then till 16th October 2022.

Commenting during the launch, Athletics Kenya Chairman Jackson Tuwei said, "We are looking forward to this year's marathon and encourage athletes to participate. The Nairobi marathon is a significant single-day participatory sporting event in the country and provides a great opportunity for athletes to showcase their skills and get exposed to international running standards. We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Standard Chartered this year and reinforce our commitment towards advancing athletics in Kenya."

This year, Standard Chartered continues to implement structures that support the bank's commitment towards hosting a sustainable marathon that is inclusive, conserves the environment and amplifies community engagement. Last year, the bank achieved a number of its marathon sustainability aspirations including recycling 100% of waste generated from the 2021 marathon, planting over 11,000 tree seedlings, increasing participation of PWDS in the marathon to over 80 and channeling funds raised from the marathon towards supporting young people, especially girls and young people with disabilities to gain new skills and expertise.

To protect the integrity of the event, the organizing committee will collaborate closely with the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK). This will complement the services of the Race Technical Director, Route Marshals and CCTV cameras along the course.