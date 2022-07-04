Kenya: GSU's Tarus Bullish Ahead of Crunch Tie Against Wardens

2 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — General Service Unit (GSU) men's volleyball coach Gideon Tarus has challenged his charges to continue their ruthless streak when they face Kenya Prisons in a Kenya Volleyball Federation tie at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

The paramilitary side strolled to a comfortable straight set win over Kenya Forest Service (KFS) in a Saturday league match at the same venue.

The league's defending champions took the first set 25-22, won the second one by the same scoreline before wrapping up the match with 25-14 win in the third set.

"Today's game was great. We played well and applied the things we have been learning in training. My expectation is that we will continue with same vein of form when we play tomorrow," Tarus said.

There will be a lot at stake in the match considering the last tie between the two last month ended prematurely due to unforeseen technicalities.

By the time the match was aborted at Nyayo National Stadium, GSU had clinched the first two sets.

Despite being favourites on paper, Tarus is however aware of the challenge posed by the wardens.

"You can never predict anything when it comes to volleyball. For us, we will go back to the drawing board and just smoothen the rough edges in our game, such as the blocks and the service," the national men's volleyball team coach said.

For KFS, it was a second day of heartbreak after they lost 3-1 to Trailblazers on Friday afternoon at the same venue.

