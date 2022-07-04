Kenya: IEBC Says Pending Cases Not to Affect Ballot Paper Printing

4 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has already commenced the printing of ballot papers in Greece saying they will not be held hostage by legal cases impeding the exercise.

IEBC commissioner Francis Wanderi on Moday pointed out that the pending appeal case by Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in the high court will not hold off the printing of the ballot paper by Inform Lykos.

The IEBC commissioner stated that in a bid to ensure the country is well prepared for the polls they will go on with the preparation as required.

The electoral body announced that the backup will be located in Romania set to be deployed should the primary press face unforeseen challenges.

IEBC had said that Lykos had sufficient contingency plans to deliver on its contractual obligations.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with the four presidential candidates for the August 9 General Election, Commissioner Abdi Guliye said the commission is satisfied with the firm and exuded confidence that there will be hitches that could jeopardize election plans.

"This is a very reputable firm in terms of printing and have a capacity twice higher that of Al Ghurair which printed ballot papers for 2017 elections," Guliye said.

He further hailed the firm for having a backup site in the Balkans, in case of a technical challenge at the Athens site.

