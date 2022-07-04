Zimbabwe: Ngezi, Bosso Share Spoils

Tadious Manyepo in Mhondoro — NGEZI

Ngezi Platinum . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1)1

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1)1

NGEZI PLATINUM coach Benjani Mwaruwaru was left a disappointed lot after his charges failed to bury Highlanders in this exciting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie at Baobab yesterday.

The home side, who created the most chances but failed to convert them, scored through Leslie Kashitigu while Bosso, who enjoyed plenty of possession but failed to turn that into victory, got the equaliser through Godfrey Makaruse.

It was a match both teams wanted to pick all the points to maintain momentum after they won their respective opening games of the second half of the season last week.

And the encounter was very much lively with players dishing out standard displays that gave spectators value for their money.

Both clubs moved a rung up on the log with Ngezi Platinum, now on 29 points, overtaking Black Rhinos to sixth on goal difference while Bosso (with 27 points) moved to eighth, also on goal difference ahead of Herentals.

But Mwaruwaru knows his team should have done better than sharing spoils at home and didn't hide his disappointment after the match.

"I reckon it's two points lost rather than a point gained given we had an array of chances which we fluffed, especially in the first half," said Mwaruwaru.

"The match was good and we created a lot of chances, especially in the first half but they came back from the break an improved side and we did most of the defending.

"But this project is work in progress and we have seen a lot of areas which we need to improve on.

"We will have to see where we can improve going forward.

"Otherwise we need to be picking up points at home and drawing is not enough given our ambitions to finish in the top-four."

His counterpart Baltemar Brito, who debuted with an impressive 3-2 win over Black Rhinos last week, said a draw was a fair result.

"I am not disappointed rather, I am encouraged. The team we played against is good and we managed to get a point away from home," said Brito.

"Our players showed brilliance, especially in the second half, and we can improve a lot of things in our play.

"We are hopeful we can start to combine well and win games. Otherwise I am happy."

Ngezi Platinum Stars started the match like a house on fire and they could have opened the scoring as early as the first minute.

But somehow Bruno Mtigo surprised not only the spectators but himself as well after dragging the ball wide after coming clear of goal.

They continued to probe nevertheless and seven minutes later Kashitigu headed home from an exquisite cross by Denver Mukamba.

Ngezi Platinum should have extended the lead but their players took turns to fluff opportunities until Bosso took advantage of a defensive mix-up to draw level five minutes before the interval.

From that point, the see-saw encounter was characterised by brilliance in the middle of the field with limited goal-mouth action.

Teams

Ngezi Platinum Stars: Nelson Chadya, Polite Moyo, Ariel Makopa,Anelka Chivandire (Walter Vuwa 60th min),Marlvin Kwinjo,Kudzai Chigwida, Bruno Mtigo,Leslie Kashitigu,Marvelous Mukumba, Denver Mukamba (Tinotenda Murasiranwa 69th min),Delic Murimba (Qadr Amini 88th min)

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Lynoth Chikuhwa (Bukhosi Sibanda 66th min),Muziwakhe Dhlamini (Adrian Silla 46th min), Stanley Ngala, Devine Mhindirira (Joel Ngodzo 66th min), Ray Lunga (Washington Navaya 58th min), Rahman Kutsanzira (Andrew Mbeba 83rd min), Peter Muduwa, Nqobizitha Masuku, Godfrey Makaruse, Mbongeni Ndlovu.