Liberia: Attempt to Hack NEC Website

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has revealed that there were attempts to hack its website following the announcement of the first tallied results of the June 28, 2022, rerun of the Senatorial by-election in Lofa.

Though it is not yet clear who may have attempted the hack, one thing which has been made clear is that it had link to the by-election result coming out of Lofa.

The Commission issued a statement late Saturday, July 2, saying it has informed the Justice Department about the attempted hack.

NEC: "It has come to the attention of the National Elections Commission (NEC), that since the 30 June 2022 announcement of the first tallied results from the 28 June 2022 Lofa County Senatorial By-election, there have been attempts by some unknown persons to hack the public service information of the National Elections Commission website to distort the information and to spread misinformation to the public about the results of the just-ended Lofa Senatorial by-election.

The Commission has meanwhile informed the Ministry Justice about the matter."

Meanwhile, NEC has since released the result of the Lofa by-election declaring government-backed candidate Cllr. Joseph Jallah winner of the controversial rerun election.