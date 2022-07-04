Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Trains 733 Students, Administrators, and IT Instructors in Computers for 21 Days of Yello Care

Following the donation of a fully equipped computer laboratory to G. W. Gibson High School with a year's worth of free Internet, Lonestar Cell MTN, in partnership with CSquared, trained 733 students, school administrators, and IT instructors in basic computer knowledge and information technology.

Lonestar Cell MTN provided 10 brand new Dell computers along with 10 Mbps bandwidth and the wireless routers. CSquared provided the infrastructure and fiber optic last mile connection for the internet connectivity. Now, the lab and the administration building have access to fast, reliable, and secure internet

The computer training included MS Word and MS Excel for the school administrators, computer lab maintenance, management, and cloud computing programs for the IT instructors and the10th and 11th graders received basic computer and internet training.

The initiative formed a part of Lonestar Cell MTN's 21 Days of Y'ello Care, an annual employee volunteer program that enables them to give back to communities where they live and work.

At the closing of the '22 edition of the 21 Days of Y'ello Care program in the G. W. Gibson Auditorium on 30 June, both organizations gave students the opportunity to showcase what they learned during a quizzing competition.

Afterwards, Lonestar Cell MTN Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Lisa R. White urged the teachers and students to take full advantage of the computer lab.

"What we have done is given you the tools for learning how to take care of a computer, Microsoft Word, Excel, and how to browse the internet to conduct research and energize instruction," Ms. White added.

She maintained that digital skills training is consistent with Lonestar Cell MTN's Ambition 2025, which drives digital solutions for Africa's progress, of which the project is an essential component.

"We believe everyone deserves the benefits of a modern and connected life," she opined. Learning computer fundamentals is crucial for building new skills and preparing for a successful future."

Lonestar Cell MTN employees who doubled as teachers during the week-long training included staff from the Information Technology, Finance and Mobile Financial Services departments. CSquared provided training in cloud computing and provided basic computer security tips.

"We all volunteered our time because we want to meaningfully impact lives," Ms. White explained.

Lucien N. Gortor, CSquared Technical Manager, speaking on behalf of Rochelle Bannerman CSquared Country Lead and the Management of CSquared, encouraged the school administrators to devise a sustainability plan for the computer lab and the internet connection.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Isaac Saye - Lakpoh Zawolo, Superintendent of the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS), thanked both companies, Lonestar Cell MTN and CSquare for demonstrating corporate social responsibility to the MCSS through the construction of the computer lab and instruction.

"What Lonestar Cell MTN brought to MCSS," he said, "so far, no other corporate institution in Liberia has done."

G.W. Gibson Principal Moses W. Karnga, Jr., expressed gratitude to Lonestar Cell MTN and CSquared for giving his school a brand-new computer lab and knowledge. He also thanked the MCSS Superintendents for his continuous leadership and passion towards improving all 24 MCSS schools.

Abednego Wamah, G.W. Gibson Student Council President and graduating senior, advised his fellow students to take care of the computer lab since it represents an important opportunity for students to grow their digital skills.