Liberia: Pres. Weah Extols United States

President George M Weah has sent a congratulatory message to the Government and people of the United States on the historic occasion commemorating the 246th Independence Anniversary on July 4, 2022 of that country.

In his message to U.S. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., President Weah, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, extended heartfelt felicitations and sincere best wishes to the Government and people of the United States, as the U S celebrates this historic milestone.

The Liberian leader also recalled vividly the historic bonds of friendship and cooperation subsisting between the two countries and peoples which continue to be increasingly solidified.

President Weah further added that as Liberia's closest traditional partner, his government will continue to engage positively with the United States to build on the two countries' strong existing bilateral framework; as well as to cooperate with the United States in the fight to achieve and sustain international peace and security.

The Liberian President then prayed that the Almighty God will endow President Biden with abundant wisdom, good health and happiness as he leads the people of the United States to a prosperous future.