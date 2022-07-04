Somalia: President Heads to Turkey

MOGADISHU (SMN) - Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is set to leave the country for Turkey today, reports say.

The trip by the new president came after receiving an invitation from his Turkish counterpart Erdogan, a key ally of Somalia since 2011 famine.

It's expected the two leaders to hold bilateral talks in Ankara on the relations between Somalia and Turkey. Turkey trains Somali troops in Mogadishu camp and in its soil.

Last month, Mohamud visited the UAE on his first foreign travel since his historic reelection in May 15.