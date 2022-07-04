Somalia: Leaders Condole Over the Demise of Legendary Singer

The president and the Prime Minister of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Hamse Abdi Barre sent his condolences to the family and friends of Khadra Dahir Egeh, the Somali singer who passed away in Hargeisa tonight.

"I share the grief of the family and friends of the Somali singer Khadra Dahir Egeh. My special condolences to the family of the deceased and to the arts community.

She has played a significant role in the development of Somali culture, society and the arts, including her favorite artists.

I pray to God to bless her with the paradise of Fardows and to give them tolerance and the patience and faith to her family and relatives." PM Hamza said