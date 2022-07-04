Somalia: Leaders Condole Over the Demise of Legendary Singer

3 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The president and the Prime Minister of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Hamse Abdi Barre sent his condolences to the family and friends of Khadra Dahir Egeh, the Somali singer who passed away in Hargeisa tonight.

"I share the grief of the family and friends of the Somali singer Khadra Dahir Egeh. My special condolences to the family of the deceased and to the arts community.

She has played a significant role in the development of Somali culture, society and the arts, including her favorite artists.

I pray to God to bless her with the paradise of Fardows and to give them tolerance and the patience and faith to her family and relatives." PM Hamza said

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X