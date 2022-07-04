Somalia: Turkish-Trained Gogor Forces Ransack Al-Shabaab Camps

The Turkish-trained elite Gorgor troops have destroyed Al-Shabab bases in Aw-dheegle district in Lower Shabelle region of southern Somalia.

Colonel Dayah Abdi Abdulle, the 27th battalion commander has confirmed the operation which was part of ongoing offensive against AlShabab.

The forces of Gor-gor have carried out operations in the areas of Sham-Gare, Tawakal and Nucaanaay which are under the control of Aw-dheegle district in Lower Shabelle region.

AlShabab didn't comment on the military claims.