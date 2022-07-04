Somalia: Jubaland State Leader Readies Anti-Al-Shabaab Push

3 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Jubaland President Ahmed Madobe who is currently on a working visit to Dhobley district met with security officials today.

The President was accompanied by the Minister of Security Gen. Yusuf Hussein Osman Dhumal, Chief Justice Abdishakur Sheikh Mohamed Rashid, Attorney General Mohamed Sheikh Osman, Dhobley District Commissioner Siyad Muhumed Hassan, Commander of the 11th Battalion of the 43rd Division of the Somali National Army and Jubbaland military officers operating in Dhobley district.

The president listened to the officials' reports on the security situation in the district and the surrounding areas.

Finally, the President promoted Miski Mohamed Ali, a member of the District Police, to the rank of two-star officer for her dedicated work and efficient service to the community.

