Somalia: PM Hamza Abdi Barre Makes His Appointments

3 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre appointed Mohamed Abuukar Zubeyr as the Permanent Secretary for his office on Sunday.

Hamza has also appointed four senior advisers of the PM Office to take part in the implementation of the government's priorities.

The PM named Farhan Jimale, a former BBC producer as the Spokesperson for the Government and the Director of Communications and Media of the PM office, Abdullahi Sharif chief of protocol, and Hashim Mohamed, the Director of Admin and Finance.

Also, Ahmed Zubeyr was named as the Permanent Secretary for the Office of the PM.

