Eritrea: College of Business and Social Sciences Graduates 654 Students

The College of Business and Social Sciences that is located in Adi Keih has graduated 654 including 306 in 1st Degree and 348 in Diploma at its 15th commencement conducted today, 2 July.

At the graduation ceremony that was held virtually, the College of Business and Social Sciences graduated the students in various fields of studies including Economics, Accounting, Business Administration, English, Geography, History, Law, Banking, Sociology, Archeology, Library Science and Information, Tourism and Hotel Management, as well as Social Labor, and that 48% of the graduates are females.

Indicating that graduation in the life journey of a student is the outcome of hard work and the beginning of a new chapter, Dr. Estifanos Hailemariam, Dean of the College of Business and Social Sciences congratulated the students for successfully completing their studies overcoming the challenges that COVID-19 caused.

Noting that providing free of charge education is the fundamental principle of the Government and that strong effort is being exerted on the part of higher education institutions in ensuring quality education, Dr. Estifanos Hailemariam called on the graduates to live up to expectations in the nation-building endeavor.