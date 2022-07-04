Zimbabwe: Second Republic Opens Opportunities for Start Ups

4 July 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga

The Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa has created vast opportunities that have allowed new companies to be formed, while established ones can now grow their businesses and break into new territories, says Mr Thulani Sibanda (38), founder of Absolute Security, headquartered in Masvingo.

Mr Sibanda, a former police detective whose company has since spread its wings into South Africa, recently won silver in the professional service of the year category for 2021 at the Megafest Awards held in Harare.

"We are happy with opportunities that we continue to get under the Second Republic which are enabling our business to flourish," said Mr Sibanda.

"The devolution programme has also created opportunities for small companies like ours to get recognition and we will continue to polish our act to grow further and help Government create more jobs."

Mr Sibanda was inspired to start a security services company by his background as a police officer.

"I strongly dislike crime and will always be ready to fight it," said Mr Sibanda.

Before the latest recognition at the Megafest Awards, the firm had bagged gold in the same category during the regional Megafest Awards held in Masvingo in May this year.

Absolute Security has grown fast from its formation about four years ago and now boasts of branches in Harare, Zvishavane, Chiredzi, Beitbridge and Johannesburg in South Africa with 200 permanent staff.

Said Mr Sibanda: "We continue to be humbled by the massive support that we get from our customers and we are happy with the recognition that has seen us winning an award at Megafest.

"Our target is to continue growing to become a bigger security services company in Zimbabwe and in the region."

