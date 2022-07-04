Malawi: First Lady Advises Inkosikazi M'mbelwa V to Be Ngoni Culture Custodian

Madam Chakwera said this on Saturday when she presided over the coronation of Inkosikazi M'Mbelwa V.

She also commended the Mzimba Ngonis for preserving their culture and empowering women to actively participate in the chieftaincy activities.

As per the Ngoni tradition, the function started in a kraal where the coronation was held.

The Ngoni Culture also dictates that the wife to the Inkosi ya Makhosi Mmbelwa cannot be automatically installed as Queen unless the chiefs council and other elders in the Kingdom have approved of her moral standing.

After that, she assumes the title of Mkomo which means she has now been given the power to rule as the Queen of the Kingdom.

Speaking during the ceremony at Edingeni in Mzimba, Madam Chakwera, highlighted the importance of preserving culture.

"I commend the Ngonis for contributing to the preservation of the country's cultural heritage.

"This is important because it holds society together and it helps to impart values to the younger generation," said the First Lady.

Madam Chakwera then asked the newly installed Queen to be a good advisor and caretaker to the king.

A representative of the Mmbelwa Chiefs Council, Inkosi Mtwalo, thanked the First Lady for gracing the occasion.

Mzimba Ingoma, the dance of the Ngoni Warriors and other traditional dances spiced up the event.

During the function, the Mmbelwa Chiefs Council donated a cow to the First Lady.