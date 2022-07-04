Seychelles: Covid Health Measures - No More Mandatory Mask-Wearing Outdoors in Seychelles

Temperature screening at points of entry in public places in Seychelles is no longer necessary and wearing of mask outdoors is optional as health authorities have revised public health measures.

The announcement was made on Friday after a meeting of the COVID-19 Platinum Command. The Public Health Commissioner, Dr Jude Gedeon, said that the wearing of masks remains mandatory in buses and other public transport such as taxis, boats and planes.

"With immediate effect, places of leisure and entertainment will operate under their specific standard operating procedures (SOPs). Places of worship will also operate according to their SOPs. In both cases SOPs may be reviewed in collaboration with the Public Health Authority to allow the intake of more attendants," said Gedeon.

The Minister for Health, Peggy Vidot, said that the "remaining restrictions on discotheques and mass gatherings will be lifted as of the 15th July if there is no new surge in COVID-19 cases from now to that date."

Health measures were put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 and the authorities said that there has been a significant decrease in cases due to compliance and cooperation since the start of May 2022.

According to the latest figures given by the Ministry of Health last week, Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, has 269 active cases of COVID-19 and has recorded 167 COVID-related deaths from the time of first outbreak in the country.

Gedeon said that the further evolution of the pandemic and whether new measures will be reintroduced later will depend on to what extent each one takes personal responsibility for their own health and conscientiously avoids putting themselves at risk.

Meanwhile, for travellers coming to Seychelles, since March 15, vaccinated visitors no longer need a negative PCR test. Travellers who are "fully vaccinated" according to the ministry's advisory, are adults who have had two vaccine doses, typically, and one booster as well, only "if 6 months have passed from receiving the first two doses." Those who are not vaccinated, still need to provide a negative PCR test to enter the country.