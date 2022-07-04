Kenya: Justice Mabeya Proposes Inhouse Inspectorate in Judiciary to Fight Graft

4 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — High Court Judge Alfred Mabeya has proposed the establishment of an inhouse inspectorate within the Judiciary to aid in the war against corruption.

Speaking during the Court of Appeal interviews on Monday, Mabeya pointed out that under this proposal judicial officers including the Chief Justice would be held accountable.

"When I was in Meru, we use to have what we call agents of justice in the corridors. We use to have these people who would come to chambers in the mornngs before cvases start for other issues," he stated.

"Having the reporting system from within, we were able to clear them from the corridors and we cleared the place."

