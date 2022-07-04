Uganda: Mayiga Salutes KCCA for Redeveloping Lubiri Ring Road

The Katikkiro of Buganda ,Charles Peter Mayiga, has praised Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) for redeveloping Lubiri Ring Road.

The 3.5km road that goes around the perimeter wall of the Buganda Kabaka's Palace, is a historical road in Kampala and Buganda Kingdom.

With funding from the government of Uganda, KCCA embarked on the reconstruction of this road, which will change the look of the neighbourhood.

"I want to thank you for working on Lubiri Ring Road. I'm so excited about it," Mayiga said while meeting the authority's executive director, Dorothy Kisaka at his office on Friday.

Kisaka who had gone to Bulange to deliver KCCA's support towards the Kabaka Birthday Run which is on today, July 3.

For the first time the road will have dedicated bicycle lanes as one way of improving safety for road users. The road will also have walkways, security rights, road signs, drainage and trees to be planted along it.

Mayiga also asked KCCA to work on Nabunya Road along the Kabaka's Lake in Ndeeba.

"The Kabaka's lake is authentic and has heritage but some people are somehow misusing it. There is a road that is along that lake which you should look into and upgrade," Mayiga said.

In her remarks, Kisaka thanked Mayiga for supporting development initiatives in the city.

KCCA supported the Kabaka Run event with shs5m and will have a team of cleaners who will clean up the area where the event will take place.

"We have a slogan smart city; it has not happened everywhere but I am happy here everything is already smart. That is what we want to see everywhere in the city," Kisaka said,