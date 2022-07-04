Uganda: Former Cranes Captain Ibrahim Sekagya Appointed Head Coach of Ny Red Bulls II

Former Cranes captain Ibrahim Sekagya appointed head coach of NY Red Bulls II

Former Uganda Cranes central defender and captain, Ibrahim Sekagya has been confirmed as head coach of New York Red Bulls II on an interim basis, the club announced on Saturday.

"Ibrahim Sekagya has been named the Interim Head Coach of New York Red Bulls II for the remainder of the 2022 USL Championship season." the club announced on their website.

New York Red Bulls II is an American professional soccer team and is the reserve team of the New York Red Bulls. The team plays in the USL Championship, the second tier in the American soccer pyramid

Sekagya, 41, has been serving as an assistant coach for the last eight seasons at NY Red Bulls II and had filled in as head coach for three matches during that span.

The Ugandan now replaces Gary Lewis who parted ways with the club this week.

Sekagya is one of the few Ugandans to have had a glittering football career abroad, having won three Austrian Bundesliga titles and an Austrian Cup championship during his six seasons time at Red Bull Salzburg.

The defender who started his professional football at KCC now KCCA FC, joined the USL side, Red Bulls in 2013, making 33 appearances with the club before retiring in 2015.

On the International level, Sekagya represented Uganda where he was also the captain.

He made 8 appearances and scored one goal in Cranes' qualifying campaign for the 2006 FIFA World Cup, as well as 3 appearances and a goal in the qualifiers for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Sekagya retired from the Cranes in March 2012, having made 35 appearances and scored three goals for the national team.