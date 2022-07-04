Ghana: Mahama - Dismiss Finance Minister for Supervising Collapse of Economy

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately dismiss the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, from office for supervising the collapse of the country's economy.

According to him, Mr Ofori-Atta had lost his credibility, trust and confidence after he supervised "the disastrous collapse of the economy" and should be replaced with a "more assured and competent person who is able to work tirelessly to turn the country's fortunes around".

The former president further called for the removal of the Vice President, DrMahamuduBawumia as the Chairman of the Economic Management Team.

Reacting to the government's decision to seek International Monetary Fund (IMF) intervention to help deal with current economic challenges in a Facebook post last Saturday, former President Mahama stated that Mr Ofori-Atta should not be added to the team of negotiators engaging the IMF for economic support.

"In addition, given his obvious failures, the Vice President must be relieved of his responsibility as chairman of the Economic Management Team to enable the president to reconstitute the team for the development of a comprehensive home-grown programme to be presented to the Fund for support.

"Though belated, it should mark an important step towards addressing the dire economic situation, which has left Ghanaians wallowing under intense suffering and hardships and it is imperative that a team of skilled and competent negotiators is put together to obtain the best set of measures with the Fund," former President Mahama indicated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that the nation must draw useful lessons from the episode and avoid cheap politicking with the economy that could only yield the disastrous outcomes that had brought Ghanaians to the unbearable situation.

Meanwhile, the IMF has confirmed receipt of the government's request for economic stability and the Country Representative of IMF, Albert Touna-Mama, in a tweet, said the Fund was ready to assist and support the country to restore macroeconomic stability.

"We can confirm that the authorities have been in touch to request Fund's support to Ghana's own economic programme, the IMF stands ready to assist and support Ghana to restore macroeconomic stability, safeguard debt sustainability, promote inclusive and sustainable growth," he stressed.

President Akufo-Addo, last Friday directed Mr Ofori-Atta, to begin formal engagements with the IMF for economic support and a statement signed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and dated July 1 intimated that there had already been a conversation between the IMF boss, Kristalina Georgieva and the president, regarding the government's decision to engage the Fund.