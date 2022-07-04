Liberia: Manco Donates U.S.$25k to At-Risk Youth Fund

The General Manager of Manco Manufacturing Company (Manco) Assad Fadel has made a cash donation of US$25,000 towards rehabilitation of At-Risk -Youths in the country.

He made the donation at the official program aimed at raising money to rehabilitate disadvantaged youth known as "Zogoes" here.

The government's national fund drive to rehabilitate and empower At-Risk-Youths was held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

Mr. Fadel praised the Government of Liberia for the engagement to rehabilitate At-Risk-Youths from various ghettos in Montserrado.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday, June 30, 2022, he said that Manco is prepared to employ youth that will graduate from the rehabilitation program.

He noted, "We have been planning and working along with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to help the young people of Liberia."

Government is raising US$13.9M to help rehabilitate the disadvantaged youths over a ten-years period. President Weah made an initial contribution of US$1 million during the program.

"As my father used to tell me, this is a country that is free in accepting other people from different countries", Mr. Fadel noted.

According to him, today the name Zogoes had been changed to a better name so that people can recognize them as better people in society.

Manco doors remain open to help the Ministry of Youth and Sports in helping to develop the minds of At-Risk-Youth in Liberia.

The company remains prepared to sponsor graduates from the rehabilitation program to any university in the country.

"I consider myself as citizen by choice of Liberia", Mr. Fadel added.