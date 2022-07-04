Liberia: Sen. Snowe - Lofa Exposes Boakai's Vulnerability

The just-ended rerun of the Lofa Senatorial by-election has exposed the vulnerability of former Vice President Joseph N. Boaka and his ability to win the 2023 presidential elections, Bomi County Senator Edwin Snowe has said.

Sen. Snowe, therefore, believes that pitching former VP Boakai against incumbent president Weah is a sure first-round victory.

"The election result from Lofa County has exposed the weakness and vulnerability of Amb. Boakai of the UP (Unity Party). With this, I can say that President Weah will defeat him (Boakai) ... and there will be nothing like [a] second round in 2023," said Mr. Snowe on a talk show over the weekend.

Snowe, a former stalwart of the Unity Party, based his calculation on the outcome of the Lofa senatorial by-election to predict an election victory for incumbent President George Weah's second term bid in the upcoming 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

According to him, the Lofa senatorial election has exposed the weakness and vulnerability of Amb. Boakai, a son of Lofa County.

Snowe argued that the UP defeat clearly shows that Boakai is no match for President Weah in the 2023 election because it paves the way for a first-round victory for the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Snowe also asserted that the Lofa election result also shows that the CDC is really working because it wants to maintain power.

He suggested that the opposition needs to be serious and a united force to win President Weah.

He noted that in 2020, the Liberian people-built trust in the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP).

But he said when the CPP disintegrated, it scared people politically and made them have no alternative but President Weah.

Additionally, Snowe suggested that Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader Mr. Alexander B. Cummings is much more organized than Mr. Boakai.

He said Mr. Cummings has been able to exert more force in the opposition.

He warned that if Boakai goes alone in 2023, he will be defeated in the first round, while Mr. Cummings and Cllr. Tiawan S. Gongloe would be fighting for third place.

"Somebody that is beating my time in politics now is Nathaniel McGill. [He] is a war room all by himself and he strategizes and puts his guys to work in Lofa," said Snowe.

"And from all indications, they are going to put more in Lofa, as they are doing, and UP will have no space and other counties will be marginalized."

"However, Bomi, Cape Mount and Gbarpolu will no longer speak as counties, but [as a] region," Senator Snowe noted.

Also speaking on the show, former Liberty Party Chairman Bean Sanvee said the CPP was the greater danger to President Weah, but it has since been divided through the court system.

"The opposition spent the last six months fighting and going to court and testifying against each other. The hate is too much in the opposition and the UP (is) not even willing to reconcile with ANC," he noted.