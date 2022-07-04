Africa: ECA, GIZ conclude two years of fruitful partnership on AfCFTA and chart way forward

press release

Addis Ababa, 29 June 2022 (ECA): The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit) organized a Multi-stakeholder Conference today to conclude two years of important cooperation in support of deepening African integration, with a focus on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Speaking on behalf of Ms. Hanan Morsy, Deputy Executive Secretary and Chief Economist at ECA, Mr. Francis Ikome, Chief of the Regional Integration Section within the Regional Integration and Trade Division said that the ECA, with GIZ’s support, has undertaken pioneering research and technical analyses covering wide-ranging trade, economic integration and development issues, including assisting African countries and Regional Economic Communities (RECs) in the development and implementation of their respective AfCFTA implementation strategies.

“It is our firm belief that effective implementation of these national and regional AfCFTA implementation strategies will help to not only actualize but to also maximize the potential for economic growth, poverty reduction, and structural transformation of the continent’s economies expected from implementing the Agreement,” Mr. Ikome added.

On his part, speaking on behalf of Ms. Birgit Pickel, BMZ Director General Africa, Displacement and Migration at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Mr. Christophe Rauh said that trade is one of the strategic areas of mutual interest for this cooperation between Germany and ECA.

Also speaking at the conference, Mr. Tobias Thiel, incoming Director of the GIZ Office to the African Union said GIZ’s support, bringing all other partners together, is needed for the success of the AfCFTA.

“We developed jointly with ECA an integrated and coherent support – at continental, regional and national level – needed for effective implementation of the AfCFTA,” Mr. Thiel underlined.

The main theme that vertebrated during the conference was the centrality of partnership for the success of AfCFTA. Other topics that were discussed centered on the need for strengthening and sustaining Germany-ECA Partnership to provide a solid foundation for economic integration across the continent.

The one-day conference jointly organized by ECA and GIZ, with the support from GFA Consulting Group on the theme “Supporting the African Continental Free Trade Area”, was held in a hybrid format, with over 50 delegates gathering in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

