South Africa: How Do Drugs Know Where to Go in the Body? a Pharmaceutical Scientist Explains Why Some Medications Are Swallowed and Others Injected

3 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tom Anchordoquy

When you take aspirin for a headache, how does the aspirin know to travel to your head and alleviate the pain?

The short answer is, it doesn't: Molecules can't transport themselves through the body, and they don't have control over where they eventually end up. But researchers can chemically modify drug molecules to make sure that they bind strongly to the places we want them and weakly to the places we don't.

Pharmaceutical products contain more than just the active drug that directly affects the body. Medications also include "inactive ingredients," or molecules that enhance the stability, absorption, flavor and other qualities that are critical to allowing the drug to do its job. For example, the aspirin you swallow also has ingredients that both prevent the tablet from fracturing during shipping and help it break apart in your body.

As a pharmaceutical scientist, I've been studying drug delivery for the past 30 years. That is, developing methods and designing nondrug components that help get a medication where it needs to go in the body. To better understand the thought process behind how different drugs are designed, let's follow a drug from when it first enters the body to where it...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X