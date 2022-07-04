Liberia: Seven Persons Arrested in Lofa

FOYA-Police detachment in Lofa County has arrested seven persons in connection to post-election violence in that county.

It was reported that partisans believed to be from the camp of CDC sponsored candidate and that of Unity Party had a clash after both parties took to the street claiming victory.

Moses Carter told a news conference that a team of officers was dispatched to police the incidents thus arresting seven persons.

Though he did not disclose the names of the individuals or the party they belong to, Carter said they are currently under police custody.

Carter at the same time, recounted pre-electoral violence which witnessed Montessado County District #10 lawmaker vehicles being destroyed, but failed to say whether there was any arrest made or effort by the police to have those responsible arrested.

Meanwhile, Carter welcomes the press release of the Press Union of Liberia regarding the manhandling of two of its members during the just-ended Lofa County by-election.

The journalists were reportedly beaten by officers the Liberia National Police in the county while in the discharge of their duties.

According to Carter, the headquarters is yet to receive official information to that effect but said the police remains a major partner and friend to the media and will do nothing to undermine such a relationship.