Kenya: Agano Party Seeks Financial Aid to Boost Mwaure's Campaigns

4 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — The Agano Party is seeking financial help from Kenyans to enable its Presidential candidate David Mwaure conduct campaigns.

Speaking during the launch of their manifesto, the Party's Running Mate Ruth Mucheru Mutua urged Kenyans to send their donations via *486*777#

Mutua promised Kenyans that if they are elected, their voices will be heard, and all their need will be attended to without discrimination.

She exuded confidence that they will clinch the presidency saying the rest of the candidates have nothing new to offer to Kenyans.

Mwaure is the last candidate to launch after the other three candidates who include Raila Odinga of the Azimio One Kenya, Kenya Kwanza's and Deputy President William Ruto and George Wajackoyah of the Roots Party.

