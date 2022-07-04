Rwanda: Fiba World Cup Qualifiers - Rwanda Bow Out

4 July 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The national basketball team is out of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers after finishing at the bottom of Group B.

On Sunday, July 3, Rwanda lost to Tunisia 66-76 in their third and final game in Group B, leaving the team with only one win in the entire competition.

South Sudan, Tunisia and Cameroon are the teams that will advance to the second round of the qualifiers, since they finished in the top 3 spots.

South Sudan topped the group, after winnning all the matches they played, while Tunisia finished second with only two losses.

Rwanda and Cameroon won only a single match, but Cameroon manages to advance due to a better point difference.

Group B standing

South Sudan, 12 points Tunisia, 10 points Cameroon, 7 points Rwanda, 7 points

Sunday Rwanda 66-76 Tunisia

