South Africa: Minister Naledi Pandor Undertakes Official Visit to Singapore, 5 to 6 Jul

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, is undertaking an Official Visit to Singapore, scheduled for 05-06 July 2022, at the invitation of the Honourable Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Singapore, to discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, Minister Pandor will address and engage various government and business entities such as the National Research Foundation (NRF) and the Singapore Institute of Technical Education (ITE). It is envisaged that the engagements will lead to the further expansion of cooperation and skills development exchanges between South Africa and Singapore.

Singapore is an important trade and investment partner of South Africa. The total value of bilateral trade between the two countries in 2021 was R13 billion, with exports at R7.9 billion and imports at R5.1 billion. There is much potential to increase South African exports in the agricultural, food processing and food production sectors.

It is expected that Minister Pandor will pay a courtesy call on Honourable Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and focus on enhancing the bilateral relationship and encouraging high-level visits between the two countries.

