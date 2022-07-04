South Africa: This Week - Calls for Mass Action Over Cost of Living and Compilation of HIV Language Compendium

analysis

The Parliamentary Monitoring Group and the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung are hosting an expert panel to reflect on the implications of the Zondo Commission reports for Parliament; the Land Portal Foundation is holding a webinar on technology and land rights; and the General Industries Workers Union of SA is hosting a meeting calling for mass action against the high cost of living.

Monday 4 July is the last day for individuals to apply for the upcoming anti-corruption hackathon, HackCorruption.

The HackCorruption event, hosted by Accountability Lab and the Center for International Private Enterprise, will be taking place between 22 and 24 July in Johannesburg. It will involve 100 virtual and in-person participants.

"The overall goal of the hackathon is to prevent, deter, and combat corruption by stimulating the innovative application of technology to address accountability gaps and build systemic integrity," according to the event description.

The problem sets that the hackathon will cover are:

beneficial ownership transparency;

open contracting and transparency in public procurement;

the accountable use of digital technologies; and

digital citizenship to constrain corruption.

Apply for the HackCorruption event here.

On Tuesday, 5 July, at 3pm, the Hanns Seidel Foundation, together with the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), will be hosting...