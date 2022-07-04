Ghana: Ada to Create Development Fund for Projects

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ada West, Mr Sampson Tetteh Kpankpah, has assured the people of Ada that revenue generated from this year's Asafotufiami festival would be used to create a developmental fund account to help facilitate projects in the communities.

According to him, the area had seen very little development projects, especially in the education sector for the youth.

"Our roads, schools, libraries and other facilities in the town need to be fixed, hence after every festival in Ada, people who stay within the town, those who have left to other countries and other foreigners who would be available would contribute to the fund to support developmental works in the communities," he said.

Mr Kpankpah gave the assurance during the launch of the 85th anniversary of the Asafotufiami festival on Thursday in Ada, in the Greater Accra Region, on the theme "Uniting the Ada State through our Cultural Heritage and Usage of Natural Resources."

The DCE for Ada East, Mrs Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, who unveiled the special logo for the festival scheduled for August 4-11, 2022, encouraged the public to come in their numbers to support the uplifting of Ada.

On her part, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ada Constituency, Mrs Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, pledged 300 street lights to the council to curb the dangers and risks people faced, especially robbery attacks, during occasions in the town.

"We have installed Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras around so those who would try any foul play would be dealt with," she stated.

Providing security for the people during the festival, the Ada District Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr Andreas Kordzo Mifetu, stated that his team in collaboration with other police teams would protect both lives and properties and ensure a peaceful environment.

The Ada Mankralo, Nene Agudey Obichere III, advised the youth that festivals were mostly spiritual events so they should be of their best behaviour and dress decently when the time was due.

The Asafotufiami festival of the people of Ada Traditional Area in the Dangme East District is a rich cultural heritage celebrated to remember the achievements in the wars for settlement fought by their ancestors, hence the name "Asafotu", as the name implies, it is accompanied by the firing of musketry.