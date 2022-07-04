Sudan: One Dead, 20 Wounded in West Kordofan Land Dispute

4 July 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Sunut — On Saturday, a farmer was killed and 20 others were injured in clashes north of El Sunut in West Kordofan.

Salah Mohamedi, the media secretary of the National Umma Party branch in West Kordofan, told Radio Dabanga from El Sunut town that two groups of farmers clashed over a land conflict.

They fought each other with knives and sticks, leading to the death of one of them. At least 20 others were wounded, some of them seriously. They were taken to El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan, and others to Khartoum, for treatment, he reported.

Mohamedi said that "the growing incidences of friction over farming lands and pastures are threatening the agricultural season."

Both state and tribal courts in West Kordofan have been witnessing a large increase in land disputes between farmers themselves and between farmers and herders at the beginning of the agricultural season that began in the region in May.

Last week tribal conference was held in El Sunut with the aim of putting an end to the disputes over the use of land.

Incidents of tribal fighting fighting in West Kordofan are growing. Early June, Radio Dabanga reported about fierce fighting in Lagawa which left nine people dead. End May, at least six people were killed in the the violence that broke out between two Humur clans.

The absence of the Rule of Law, and poor employment and payment of policemen, in addition to the proliferation of arms, exacerbates the insecurity in Kordofan and Darfur.

