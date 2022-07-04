South Africa: SA Administers 36 861 626 Covid-19 Vaccines to Date

4 July 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has administered a total of 606 COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccines administered to 36 861 626 to date.

According to data provided by the National Department of Health (NDoH), the highest number of vaccines administered were from the North West province with 196, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 178 and Gauteng at 82.

As at 17:00 on Sunday, 50.61% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 226 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 995 291.

The department has also reported one death, bringing the total to 101 812 deaths to date.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 883 889 with a recovery rate of 97.2%.

