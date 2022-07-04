Ghana: Rotary International District 9102 Get New Governor

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FBN Bank Ghana, Victor Asante, has been inaugurated into office as the Governor of Rotary International District 9102, comprising Ghana, Benin, Niger and Togo.

For the next rotary year 2022/2023, he would lead the activities of the global humanitarian organisation in the four countries which have more than 120 clubs and over 3,000 members.

Mr Asante, a member of the Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central (RCC), was nominated by his club and selected to take over from immediate past governor, Rufine Lima Quenum of Benin.

The handing-over ceremony held in Accra on Friday brought together Rotarians and other personalities who wined and dined as well as raised funds to assist deprived communities in line with the organisation's agenda.

Mr Asante has been a Rotarian since 1989 and has served in various positions including club President, Assistant Governor, and chairman of some district committees.

Delivering his inaugural address, Mr Asante said he would bring his 33 years of experience in the club to bear to service humanity and help less privileged persons in society.

Referring Rotary International President, Jennifer Jones' charge for Rotarians "To Imagine Rotary!", he urged district members to brace up to make a difference in people's lives in areas including health and education.

"Imagine a world that deserves our best where we get up each day, knowing that we can make a difference," he said.

Thanking the district for the opportunity to serve and courting support, Mr Asante said , "We all have dreams but acting on them is a choice. People of Action, it is time to Imagine fearlessly and execute fearlessly!"

Mr Asante recalled that he joined the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Rotaract Club 33 years ago, for fun but over the years, the discovery that he loved volunteerism, especially involving children, had kept him in the organisation.

He said the past 17 years of being a member of RRC had given him the opportunity to serve humanity through projects including the construction of schools, and medical outreaches which had benefitted hundreds of people.

The Minister of Information, KojoOppong Nkrumah, who was the guest speaker, in a brief address, commended Rotary for its humanitarian interventions.

With the current socio-economic challenges in the country, he advocated the deepening of the collaboration between the organization and the government for more impact.

He congratulated Mr Asante on his new role and wished him well , saying "Victor, I have known for about 15 years now; stoic and a firm driver. I know you will do well."

The Past Governor, Madam Quenum, thanked the rank and file of the Club for their support during her tenure of office and urged them to offer the same to Mr Asante.

The CEO of FirstBank Group, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, congratulated his staff, Mr Asante, and advised him to stay focused and continue to apply his good attributes to serve humanity.