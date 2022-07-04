Liberia: Gbarma Women Make Stride in Smart Agriculture, Celebrate First-Ever Harvest From EU-Funded Rice-Fish Project

Gbarma District — In Yangayah Town in Gbarpolu County, the aspiration of making the town a fish hub is now possible than in the past few months- as women farmers generated L$60,000 from their first-ever fish harvest, thanks to the DeSIRA-Integrated Rice Fish Farming System (IRFFS) project sponsored by the European Union.

Onlookers could not hold back their excitement as they applauded the women after each catch fish from their nets and revealed them.

Fatu Kabah, Chairlady of the women farmers group, summed up their journey as one of endurance and hard work.

"At first, the work was too intensive for us. We helped the men haul dirt to build the bonds and cleared the ponds. Some people even gave up," Fatu narrated. "But I kept encouraging others not to give up. I told them that some good endeavours are difficult from the beginning, and that is what we have seen today.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) also witnessed the celebration.

The success of the women farmers has suggested that the novel IRFF technology could become a beacon to economic empowerment for locals in the county.

Life before the IRFFS introduction

Residents in the town solely survive on activities such as artisanal mining and dynamite fishing in rivers, unsustainable logging, hunting of wild animals, and shifting agricultural practices. However, these activities have been sternly condemned by troops of advocates, including scientists of different disciplines-stating that activities practiced could deplete natural resources and destroy the forest biodiversity.

"The introduction of the integrated rice fish farming system (IRFFS) to Gbarpolu County is an alternative livelihood activity aiming to capture the attention of the locals," said Dr. Inoussa Akintayo, Coordinator of the EU-funded DeSIRA-IRFFS project.

Dr. Akintayo, who also served as Country Representative of AfricaRice, one of the lead implementing partners of the DeSIRA-IRFFS project noted that the activity the concerns of advocates, and development partners and specifically supports SDGs 2,5, 13, and 15.

Sustainable Development Goal 2 aims to achieve "zero hunger"; Goal 5 seeks to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls; while 13 calls for improved education, awareness-raising and human and institutional capacity on climate change mitigation and adaptation. Goal 15 calls for sustainable management of all types of forests.

"Today, the impact of climate change is right before our eyes, and it is upon us to act swiftly before it is too late for everyone. This project has introduced technology combined with sophisticated inputs that can make farmers thrive despite climate change- this makes our intervention climate-smart. With the IRFFS technology, there is no need to cut down forest trees to grow rice and put chemicals in rivers to capture fish. You can have fish and rice without harming our environment," said Dr. Akintayo.

Also, Dr. Akintayo launched the sale of the fish immediately after harvest, but with a caveat to women farmers that they should not allow complacency sinks in.

"Today's result is great, and on behalf of all the implementing partners of this project, I want to say that we are proud of you. But be warned that success has a way of making some comfortable to the degree that they stop improving. I say 'NO,' let it not be the case for you people. This harvest has shown you all that your future is bright. I hope you will continue this, and we are here to guide you through."

The DeSIRA Integrated Rice Fish Farming System (IRFFS) project aims to improve food and nutrition security and ensure that farmers increase their production and income.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Liberia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Liberia Food Security and Post-Harvest Assessment, approximately 2.4 million people are moderately or severely food insecured. However, the discovery is yet to be endorsed by the Liberian government.

Representative Joseph Matthew of Gbarma District lauded the contributions of the EU project to improving food and nutrition security.

"Today, I am very excited to see how the women have responded following my discussion with them about the importance of this project and what benefits it incurs for them" he said.

AfricaRice and World fish, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), and the Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI) are implementing the EU-funded DeSIRA Integrated Rice Fish Farming System project in Gbarpolu, Grand Gedeh, River Gee, Margibi, and Maryland Counties.