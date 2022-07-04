Mozambique: Maputo-Kigali Direct Flights From August

Maputo — The Rwandan national airline, RwandAir, will start operating direct flights between Maputo and Kigali, in August.

The Rwandan high commissioner in Mozambique, Claude Nikobisanzwe, said this weekend in Maputo that the transport of people and goods will be undertaken by RwandAir Express and aims to stimulate the business volume between the two countries, which have recently been strengthening cooperation in the political and commercial fields.

Along with this air link, Rwanda wants to see more simplified procedures for the entry of its citizens into Mozambique, taking into account that Mozambicans do not need a visa to enter Rwanda.

'I would like to say that our Rwandan airline will start direct Maputo-Kigali flights, which will boost the movement of people and goods and stimulate trade. In principle, this will begin in the first week of August,' said Nikobisanzwe, quoted by the independent 'O País' newspaper.

According to the diplomate, Mozambicans with normal passports can travel without a visa. "We are discussing with our [Mozambican] counterpart, to see if we can have the same facility for Rwandans", he stressed.

The Rwandan high commissioner also revealed that the parties are continuing to discuss the possibility of Rwanda using Nacala Port, in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula.

'We believe that Nacala Port, with its deep waters, can help in this cooperation. We believe that trade between African countries can generate employment for African people, particularly Mozambicans", he stressed.

Mozambique currently exports sugar and minerals to Rwanda and, according to Nikobisanzwe, recently a delegation of 120 Rwandan businessmen attended the Mozambique-Rwanda Business Forum to check investment opportunities.