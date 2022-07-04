Mozambique: Covid-19 - 53 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday reported a further 53 new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a Sunday press release from the Ministry of Health, 34 of the new cases were women and 19 were men. Six of them were children under 15 years of age, including an infant under one year old. The oldest case was 76 years old.

28 of the new cases were from Gaza province and 13 were from Maputo city. There were also four cases from Sofala, two each from Maputo province, Niassa and Nampula, one from Inhambane and one from Cabo Delgado.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,350,762 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 479 of them in the previous 24 hours. 426 of these tests yielded negative results, and the 53 that tested positive raised the total number of positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 228,183.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be carrying the virus) rose from 9.88 per cent on Friday to 11.06 per cent on Sunday.

No Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Sunday, and no new cases were admitted. The number of people receiving medical care in the Covid-19 wards on Sunday was 11 - eight in Maputo, two in Cabo Delgado and one in Gaza. Four of these patients were in intensive care, receiving supplementary oxygen.

No deaths from Covid-19 were reported on Sunday, and so the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remained 2,212.

There were also no recoveries from the disease reported. The total number of recoveries thus stands at 225,441, which is 98.8 per cent of all cases of the disease ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 rose from 394 on Friday to 526 on Sunday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Gaza, 135; Inhambane, 114; Maputo city, 102; Maputo province, 61; Nampula, 25; Cabo Delgado, 28; Sofala, 27; Tete, 11; Zambezia, seven; Niassa, five; and Manica, one.

The Ministry also reported that in the previous 24 hours a further 1,896 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The total number of people fully vaccinated against the disease now stands at 14,545,355. This is 95.6 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.